PM Chastanet a threat to Saint Lucia, says Labour MP

(SNO) — Member of Parliment for Laborie, Alva Baptiste, believes that Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and his United Workers Party (UWP) government are a threat to Saint Lucia.

Speaking at a Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) public meeting on Thursday night on the Castries market steps, he described the ruling party as incompetent and without integrity.

“My brothers and my sisters, the message that is coming from this platform tonight is that the real threat to our country is the continued presence of Allen Chastenet and his version of flambeau in the corridors of power,” he stated.

He said the UWP has dragged Saint Lucia down.

“My brothers and my sisters, this UWP has dragged our country to the lowest point of discredit,” Baptiste remarked. “An incompetent administration with absolutely no integrity.”

According to him, the SLP is going to mobilize its supporters for what he described as an “absolute victory at the polls,” adding that the court of public opinion is saying his party is on the right track.

“This UWP government for the past three years has been actively undermining the development of this country,” Baptiste noted. “They are determined to destroy the heart and soul of Saint Lucia. They have stopped everything in Saint Lucia. They have stopped the La Ressource Health Center, they have stopped the Anse La Raye Health Center. They have stopped all kinds of things in this country …”

Baptiste said the UWP has plunged Saint Lucia into a health care crisis “for absolutely no reason” and has expanded the island’s fiscal deficit to “benefit everything foreign”.

“And we must stay and say nothing?” he remarked. “We must allow our God, Allen Chastanet to do as he please in this country and remain quiet?”