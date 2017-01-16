PM believes Raymond did the right thing in reporting the matter

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has told reporters that the case involving Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Ubaldus Raymond, is under investigation and “we will wait to see the outcome and how information unfolds”.
Chastanet made the remarks today when asked about the matter in which an 18-year-old college student was charged for attempting to blackmail Raymond.
The prime minister noted that someone was arrested and that his minister did the right thing in reporting the matter to the police.
Chastanet said he has nothing else to say since the matter is “under investigation”.
“We will wait to see the outcome and how information unfolds,” he said.
As a brother in Christ do the right thing and resign.
Our Lord is merciful he will forgive.
Remember as a Christian if you want God's forgiveness you to must exercise forgiveness.
Our God don't like men who are to proud.
Also remember you family in the courts there will be full disclosure have you prepared your wife and family for that. I am praying for the young lady for you and your family.
God bless
You sounds like a pharisee. Repent!
Politicians are like condoms they halt production destroy the next generation give you a sense of security while you actually being screwed.
This is very sad for St. Lucia as a whole since the minister is in a position of prestige and authority. Rest assured the world is watching this. If the allegations are true then the verdict should be just. I feel for his wife and family more than ever (truth be told they are the real victims in this situation).
Notwithstanding the fact that an 18 year old in today's society is not the same as an 18 year old way back when. Trust me they are not as naive as we think. These young adults are tech savvy with hidden agendas ????? - that does not give him the right to engage - but rest assured this is the age of technology ---- stay tuned
when will these SLP/SLAP hacks stop. you ll had two alleged rapists in government and mever ask them to resign. go sit you ll *** somewhere and stop behaving like crabs . d man had two women, his wife and jabal, how you ll ass get into dat. you all too fast. you ll did not expect that he would call the police for her so you ll in shock. salop
Ubaldus is write is time them young birches stop making bomb for money an being man for sac salon if was a man that do a woman that he would have wrong she should be made a example out of Ubaldus that's life eh mine nobody birches will be birches an let all the sallops put for her go an work for your $700
What a pathetic, cowardly reply by the Prime Minister. An insult to every St. Lucian woman and girl.
What a pathetic equivocating response. Have you no shame?
Your emotions about having seen him naked does not make the fact that he took private pics a crime. Yes, the embarassment is his, but there is no reason he must lose his job. The girl is legally an adult - no crime there. Let it be a lesson to him not to get sexually involve with puppies. On the other hand, the girl did commit a crime - not only did she attempt to extort money, she followed through with her threat. So as embarassing as it is that we've seen the minister naked, let's not be self righteous like we've never seen a naked man. Again, he did not expose himself to the public but to someone in private, that someone betrayed his trust - I do not see a reason to cry bloody murder regardless of the embarassment. The girls must understand though that extortion is illegal.
Work on your grammar and your logic. Both need improving.
Your response is an insult in an attempt to dismiss - very typical. I would put a comma where you have that first period with a lower case b after the comma. The phrase "Both need improving" is not a complete sentence; therefore, should be a continuation of your first statement. Lol! The teacher needs a teacher?!
But you would swear the man is so innocent and such a victim, am not saying that the young lady isn't also wrong but please man don't play the innocent victim which the whole of st Lucia including those "investigating" know you are not. It's clear to see you had an affair with the girl and things went south. She was in over her head so you want to save face and act innocent chups tun. Am sure if it was just his wife and not the entire world you wouldn't cry blackmail. But everyone knows so u crying.Am mad at the girl but more upset at the man for playing innocent. Man I'd have a little respect for you if you at least own up to your share of guilt in this situation and not drop all on the young lady. I also hope the other young girls take this as an example that the men don't give two hoots about them. When they are discovered they will leave you hanging child. Trust me, they will act as if the girl put theirmanhood to their womanhood and poor him had not involvement. I am thoroughly disgusted.
How did the young lady get in possession of the footage? Was there a relationship? Please enlighten me because I really do not know, nor have I gotten the impression from the reports that there was anything of that sort. But if it turns out that there was something fishy going on between the two, then there should be far more to be said. One, Ubaldus pick on someone your own age and size. If she was related to so-so and her people high in society, you would not DARE take that action. Two, it shows that like many politicians on the SLP and UWP side, there are petty and little vindictive men around the place especially those with PhD's. Its like they have a little ro-ro woman inside them screaming to get out. makes one wonder about a lot of things. Three, Ubaldus is using his position and title to harrasss a young woman to show her who is boss. And if the courts and the police do not see thru that marjee, then awa wee! Four, Ubaldus should resign forthwith for undertaking these kinds of liaisons.
its a really sad sad state of affairs when a MINISTER CANT EVEN AFFORD $700 EC DOLLARS AND A PLANE TICKET TO MARTINIQUE.......... WHAT WE LEAVING FOR THE REST OF THE LUCIAN MEN WHO HAVE TO LIVE UP TO THE STANDARDS OF WOMEN .... SMH...just too sad...
A minister must be held to a standard that befits a minister....ministers must stops exploiting the young women who rely on them for protection and guidance..... this has been a norm in St Lucia and about time they are shamed for such abhorrent life style as government ministers....
Chast could and should run him off to clean up the house.
Some of these young women on island will go to hell and back for money. They will sell their own mother or child if they have too for a few hundred dollars. What she did was wrong he ass deserved to go to jail, she must learn, she wanted monies to go shopping she didn't get so the wicked witch came up with a plan. Insane if u asked me.
I am listening to our PM. All he said so far the minister did the right thing. Nothing was said about his behaviour. For me strike one!
Waiting and listening...
Boy we are in sh-- in St Lucia! What does that say about the morals of our government. I am ashamed to be a St Lucian right now PM I am disapointed very much disappointed
Leaveeee...
It should be ur sister
A PICTURE TELLS A THOUSAND WORDS HERE YOU HAVE THE PERFECT EXAMPLE.Very well illustrated SNO, I LOVE IT
G.J
Chips with you all small brains flambou
The minister should then be suspended until the case is completed. I knew chasnet didn't have the balls anyways. A young girl is facing the possibility of 14,years in prison while ubaldus is still getting our tax money.
Why on earth should he be suspended? For being a victim?
What victim exposing yourself to a young gril makes you innocent? It is time to stop all these macoo katgueen in there tracks.
victim of what .......making bomb
Why is he a victim? He is a public official, a man twice the girl's age and married. Everyone is taking about the extortion attempt but how did she get the pictures of him in the first place? He should never have been in this situation. It seems as if he was actually carrying on a relationship with the girl. Yes the young lady showed poor judgement first in getting involved with him then attempting to get money from him. I have to wonder about her value system and about her family support because it just baffles me. Having said that even if by law she is an adult at 18 our children still need guidance as they are ruled by impulses. How would you feel if it was your daughter? I am upset with this man for getting involved in this situation and with the young lady for not thinking straight, as well as all of those who tried to exploit her in the name of politics and allegedly urged her along the path of extortion. Ubaldus should be fired! It does not make sense saying when such and such did whatever nothing happened to him/them. We have to start some place and some where and the time is now. The only victims I see are the young women facing time in jail and the family of this idiotic man who are embarrassed.
You are absolutely right what morals do we have as woman to judge this 28 year old adult that was in college so clearly she is pursuing an educstion.There is no way in ST LUCIA history that Ubaldus can sit in a position that should've encourage him to focus on building up the economy by providing more jobs, opening schools , and providing resources for low income communities. He is ?wrong when he got undress knowing the age difference and he was married. He manipulated her mentally, physically and sexually because he has power over her. He is the one that makes decisions for your country. So you decided to trick her and sex her and then turn around Lund say you are. It paying her. You should ILD go to jail hour the one that needs pyschological assessment. . I'm in Canada and I will be going to the St Lucian Association.?This young girl needs the help of woman across the world.... Ubaldus needs to know that UWP stands for Understanding Woman Power. This is just the beginnings but he is sitting very uncomfortable because deep down inside he was doing this for a while that why hr undress and posed as if he was with his wife. St Lucia Woman Wake Up Your Being Rsped of Yout Rights.
She didn't think of that in the first place...too bad, she must learn she needs time away from social media.....petty cash lil girls...she will learn to accept rejection n move on
Ubald_her needs to tell St.lucians why his in the Turks was not renewed. Is it because of poor performance or because of bad habits.
When I first saw the photos I was very disgusted and embarrassed for the minister. Whether it is real or photo shopped that remains to be seen. However the damage is done to his "reputation". It is not far fetched to believe the authenticity of the photos because when I saw it i didn't see a politician (for those who right away thought it was a political skim). I saw a man. A stupid irresponsible man. The type of behavior we have become very accustomed to in society. But I cannot help but notice a lot of the people who are complaining have women on the side, are the women on the side, wives ignoring this very behavior sometimes just to enjoy the material possessions and status some of these marriages brings. I am absolutely disgust that he exercised wrong judgment in the entire scenario and As much as we complain about him and hold him accountable why can't the same be done for all other men in society. Is his case different because he was caught? Or is he more important than other men?
What was he caught doing? Two consenting adults of legal age, are in the privacy of consort. The female betray trust through blackmail and exploitation. Why is he vilified?
one of these consenting adults is MARRIED WITH CHILDREN and a POLITICAL FIGURE IN THE PUBLIC FIGURE. or was your question a rhetorical one?? smh
cork colloc in hands and nothing happens? I guess what the PM is saying is that we must must wait to see who the cork calloc belongs too? ahem!
The PM lives in the Twilight Zone. Decisive action would be, " UR please submit your resignation to me in the morning." Then again this is the same PM that just signed an agreement to give away the best Vieux Fort beaches to the Chinese (who are laughing at him now) without reading the agreement. St Lucia gets nothing in return. Even a high school kid wouldn't sign the agreement. Heaven help us!!!
They sister it should be
Decisive, courageous move by the PM. Setting a brave example. AWA!
What's new in a spineless society of backward people?? Where education is a license to licentious behaviour, the law makers have unfettered jurisdiction no matter what they conceive and implement, where those at the lower end of the economic scale can barely distinguish right from wrong. When everyone's preoccupation is the destruction of the positive contributions of those within their ranks. Gross intolerant of their own countrymen/women while acting like baboons playing for pale faced hyenas who throw bananas at them with unflattering compliments "They're a very friendly third world people but its a gorgeous island" while they're tucked away behind all inclusive resorts - the modern face of plantation life.
BTW are St. lucians allowed a swim on any of the beaches?? Just asking :/
Are u st lucian? I want ti make a moment at u but please anser first.
Are u st lucian. Answer me first before I comment
Look in the mirror: perhaps it's you, the hyena.
Yea please let's not throw stones to fast. Let the investigation go on.
Investigation??? Lmao, a word used to buy more time to figure out how to get out of a sticky situation, also to give the public more time to slowly and eventually calm down/forget about a pressing matter. The politicians are well aware of the people they represent, just give them time to lose interest in this whole matter/scandal..... a few more sad events in this decaying society and this won't even be mentioned anymore. Giving us time to fix this all up, out of court, the minister will continue on his merry way, a few will still grumble about it, and life will continue in this beautiful island of St. Lucia. The international onlookers..... Stunned!!!!
That's the definition in St. Lucia. The politicians are a reflection of us. The day we grow balls to say we demand proper representation, we'll see change. Until then the joke is on us, and yes the foreigners do laugh at us. They see us as weak and spineless crabs in a barrel. But they love it cause while we busy taking each other down and promoting loose morals they are slowly taking the country away from us through their economic power. Wake the FUCK UP!!!!!!!!
By the way, why is the legal age of consent 16. You enh see something wrong with our values? You adults all know that when we're young we do stupid things. Protect the youth from themselves don't be vultures.
That's the definition in St. Lucia. The politicians are a reflection of us. The day we grow balls to say we demand proper representation, we'll see change. Until then the joke is on us, and yes the foreigners do laugh at us. They see us as weak and spineless crabs in a barrel. But they love it cause while we busy taking each other down and promoting loose morals they are slowly taking the country away from us through their economic power. Wake the F...P!!!!!!!!
By the way, why is the legal age of consent 16. You enh see something wrong with our values? You adults all know that when we're young we do stupid things. Protect the youth from themselves don't be vultures.
the girl did not leak his pictures, as she was in custody whiles her phone was obtained by the officers for investigation. the girl been in custody since Wednesday, the pictures were out by Thursday night, the girl’s parents paid bail for her Friday afternoon. why isn’t the officer who was left in charge of the phone for investigation being questioned? why isn’t mr. minister in custody as well?
What an educated fool. Take my advice man RESIGN NOW !! Save youself , your family and St Lucia from
any more embarrassment. Unfortunately you can forget about fleeing to any of the U.S schools that hired you or Turks and Caicos Islands. No more jobs for you there.
Do whatever you can to have the charges against the teenager dropped , ask God and the family for forgiveness and maintain a low pro
THATS RIGHT AS BLACK NEGRET LIKE HIM IN A RACIST UNITED STATES THATS CALLED SEXUAL HARASSMENT HE WOULD NOT DARE STAND A CHANCE TO GAIN EMPLOYED IN ANY POSITION 1; HE IS BLACK 2;THATS A GRAVE OFFENCE A WHITE MAN WILL JUMP THE LOOP BUT NOT A BLACK WEST INDIAN AS HARVARD OR WHICHEVER SCHOOLS CANNOT SAVE HIS SOUL ITS DOOMED
Love this pic. "Ubaldy, should I speak?" asked the Chas. Ubaldy looked over queesily at The Chas with finger on his lips. The intention was clear, not a word, not a word.
well thats one that will not have visa again
Well said g.w .... he go feel it where it will really hurt him the most!! Since we have no BALLs in this comical society of ours to make him pay for his indiscretions I'm hoping next side squeeze his BALLs!!
so when women were raped by ministers, sexually harrased by politicians in the work place, looking for sexual favours in return for jobs that belonged to the public and not them, lawyers were not even ready to hear their case. janine compton was villified on that very board, now you have ubuldas outrage over naked photos! the hypocrisy of lucia never cease to amaze me. thats why we in that state. many of the men in that place should not call themselves that.
Hah so shameful. Ubaldy should resign man. You do your papishow...you get busted...bow out with some dignity. whole country know you doing bomm now, how can you face the opposition now lmao.
If he didn't report it the blackmail would have been worse. He did the wise thing. Did you want the girl to get her $30,000 and then blackmail the Minister again and again and be getting preferential treatment?
The God fearing man of integrity could have sought the help of his pastor or find the parents or seek intervention of her principal or a host of other avenues rather than trying to destroy her over a love affair gone bad.
So you are saying he should have allowed the blackmail to be successful.
Nice picture SNO, he is telling the public , weeeee mama, look at me I am getting away with it while the lucian taxpayers pay me for my afternoon chats".
I believe he should have stepped down because in the public service when public servants do wrong or are involved in scandals they are sent on leave with pay or half pay. So now as this hot mess of a scandal is played out and public officers have to see the Minister pass them by or look at him at meetings with a serious face and say good job U Bulled us. SMh..... Lets not forget the alleged case of conflict of interest when it is alleged this same minister who hired his family in his minister from our tax payers money ....., was this investigated too by the cabinet. BTW where is the civil servants union and where is former outspoken union leader ?.... not a word. The politicians are getting bolder/untouchable by the day.
One thing though he did not do any thing right when he was posing as if he was ready to spew out hand outs to his constituents! Ubaldus and UWP clowns have to go!
very well dealt with Mr. Prime Minister.
was that the best photo for SNO to use? Wow
The photo is very appropriate.
lmao sneaky..fits the article perfectly