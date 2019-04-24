Players qualify in Crystal Cup pool

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(SNO) — The third edition of the Cue Sports Saint Lucia Inc Crystal Cup pool tournament sponsored by Sean Wrecker & Garage Service, Gemini Impressions, and participating venues, continued over the past weekend with the sixth and seventh qualifying rounds.

The sixth qualifier was held at Chap’s Place in Mon Repos and the seventh at Charlie’s Sports Bar in Vieux Fort.

On Thursday, April 18 at Chap’s Place we saw Aaron St Rose qualify in first place, winning 2-0 over Shanus William of Mon Repos in the final match of the evening.

On Saturday, April 20 at Charlie’s it was Selwyn Surage of Vieux Fort who qualified in first place, winning 2-0 over Brian Parsad of Vieux Fort.

All four players have qualified for the tournament final.

The tournament will continue this coming weekend, with the last qualifying round at Haro’s Tailoring Plus in Vieux Fort on Friday, April 26, and the tournament finals will follow on Saturday, April 27 at the Vieux Fort Town Hall from 5 p.m.

( 0 ) ( 0 )