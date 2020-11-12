Player in the north wins record $113,257.26 CAGE St. Lucia Jackpot!

By CAGE

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Saturday, November 7, 2020 CAGE “Caribbean Cash” progressives recorded its largest jackpot hit when a player at one of its venues, Gablewoods North in Sunny Acres, Castries won $113,257.26.

The winner’s photo has been withheld at the request of the winner.

This is the ninth MEGA CASH jackpot won since the start of the year. CAGE St. Lucia Ltd has paid out a total of $1,912,363.59 in Progressive Jackpot prizes so far for this year.

These winnings came from the three tiers, MEGA CASH, SUPER CASH and LOT A CASH, in the Progressive games. This figure does not include the numerous cash bonuses won during the daily running promotions.

CAGE, the leading gaming operator in the Caribbean, continues to offer monthly promotions, a loyalty club program where players can obtain rewards for their play, daily promotions, and a chance to win $10,000 on any of its core games.

Stay tuned for more exciting games and promotions from CAGE!

Become A Winner with CAGE St. Lucia!

( 0 ) ( 0 )