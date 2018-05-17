Platinum selling singer songwriter Shontelle makes her comeback alongside St. Lucian duo Lu City

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – St. Lucian duo ‘Lu City’ have released their latest single called “Sa Ka Fête” featuring Platinum selling, Grammy nominated singer songwriter Shontelle.

By joining forces, Lu City & Shontelle have created a fresh, catchy track with an infectious afro-inspired beat and lyrics destined to be on the lips of the masses. The track, titled ‘Sa Ka Fête’, translates to ‘What’s up” in French Creole: homage to Lu City’s St. Lucian upbringing. On the chorus, Jean Atem of Lu City can be heard singing ‘Dimwen Sa Ka Fête’ which translates directly into ‘Tell me what’s up?’. Track after track, Lu City continue to display their musical prowess and versatility, easily switching between pop, trap, EDM, soca, dancehall and now afro genres with ease.

This release signals the return of Shontelle to the music scene after a well-deserved break. Shontelle, best known for her 2010 smash hit ‘Impossible’ has been sorely missed from the music scene by her fans and peers alike and made the calculated decision to re-remerge alongside’ her boys’ Lu City. This level of confidence and support speaks volumes about the potential and talent of the duo.

To top it ALL off, the track was produced, mixed and mastered ‘in-house’ to an unprecedented level of quality at Lu City Studios by LMG/Lu City member Shaquille Wilkinson. A highly skilled producer and engineer, Mr. Wilkinson was also a winner in the production category) of the recent regional Digicel/Machel Montano Music Academy.

Eliot Bailey, Lu City Manager and co-founder commented, “We continue to walk the road less travelled. Music from the Caribbean usually gets type cast between soca, dance hall or reggae; that’s what you’d expect when you hear ‘Caribbean Music’ – however, we are here to show the world that the Caribbean can indeed release mainstream music to compete with the best of them! Lu City is a name to get used to, for we are truly a force to be reckoned with… The path has not been easy and the trials and tribulations we have faced are all a part of the journey – now, it just feels amazing that we have artists whom we grew up listening to reaching out to us to ask when more music is coming! It has all certainly been a humbling experience thus far and we will continue to strive to release great music for our fans at a steady pace!”

Bajan songbird Shontelle becomes the next in the line of artists the St Lucian duo has collaborated with this year. In February the duo debuted “Let it Go” featuring soca king Machel Montano at Machel Monday – the largest live performance show in the Caribbean in Trinidad. In doing so, they became the first St. Lucian duo to not only perform at the event but also the first St. Lucian artists to feature Machel Montano on a track. The soca-inspired release has since received a lot of praise from industry professionals and fans alike with thousands of views on YouTube within the first few days.

Having recently declared Lu City co-winners of the inaugural Machel Music Academy and opened concerts for artists such as French Montana and Kalash, Lu City is seemingly destined to take the industry by storm.

Continue to stay tuned to the groups website and facebook page for information on tour dates and new releases.