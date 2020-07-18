Plateau road closed until July 26

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to inform residents and the motoring public of the temporary closure of the road from the Monier junction through to Plateau, from July 16 to 26, 2020.

This closure is necessary due to the risk associated with the excavation works for the construction of a retaining wall along the roadway.

Residents and motorists are advised to use the concrete bypass road from Plateau to La Guerre as an alternative route, during this phase of the project.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy, and Labour apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks residents for their patience and understanding.

For further information, including questions, suggestions, and queries please call 468-4300. — (Ministry of Infrastructure)