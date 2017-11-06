Plastic surgery-loving ‘Catwoman,’ boyfriend charged again with assaulting each other

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) – The claws are back out.

For the second time this year, Jocelyn (Catwoman) Wildenstein and her boyfriend Lloyd Klein were charged with assaulting each other during an argument, police sources said Monday.

Wildenstein, the 77-year-old plastic surgery-obsessed socialite, and Klein, 50, were each busted on misdemeanor assault charges when police showed up at their 1st Ave. apartment inside Trump World Tower, by the United Nations, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Earlier, they’d been cooking dinner, but their plans went awry when a plate that was in the oven overheated and exploded, police said.

During the ensuing argument, Wildenstein told police, Klein shoved her to the ground, bruising her neck and arms, sources said.

Klein told police she scratched his forehead.

Wildenstein was treated at Bellevue Hospital and Klein went to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.

In February, Wildenstein, who was once married to an eccentric billionaire, had another assault charge against her dismissed when Klein stopped cooperating with authorities.

Wildenstein had been accused of scratching Klein and cutting him with scissors. Days later, he was busted for pushing her when he tried to collect her belongings from their apartment. Charges against him were also dropped.

Wildenstein has invested millions in facial reconstruction to appear cat-like.