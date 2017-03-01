Plas Kassav manager: “We hope to make it bigger and better” (video added)

The manager and co-owner of the popular bakery shop, Plas Kassav, in Anse La Verdure, Canaries has vowed to rebuild.

In an interview with St. Lucia News Online (SNO) this afternoon, Dahlia Henry said the business was insured and she is happy that no lives were lost.

“I am very grateful for that,” she said in response to a question about the business being insured. “I am happy for it. At least I can sleep good tonight.”

“We do hope to rebuild and make it bigger and better,” she said.

Plas Kassav was established by Joan Henry and her children in 1998, according to the Small Business Development Centre website.

Dahlia told SNO that she and her sisters have given their mother hope that the business will return.

“We are trying to give my mom hope because that was mom’s baby. She still has hope, still has her girls…. She knows we gonna push for the business,” she said.

Dahlia said she made a routine check of the entire building before securing it and leaving for bed, but awoke after 4 a.m. to a “big blaze”. She noted that she was the last person to leave the building last evening.

The business is located two buildings from the house.



Fire officials told SNO that they received the report around 4:30 a.m.

Asked if she was satisfied with the response of the firefighters, Dahlia said: “It wasn’t quick you know but I am so grateful they came out. I wish they coud’ve gotten here sooner.”

She said the fire has caused sadness but emphasised that there is hope.

“A lot of tears, a lot of tears, a lot of sadness,” she said, “but we will get there, pick up ourselves.”

Dahlia said she is awaiting the Fire Services assessment on the cause of the fire.

Plas Kassav, located along the West Coast road, was a popular stop for locals and visitors to observe the traditional method of cassava processing and production.

The business is also well known for its production of farine and cassava bread, ice lolly, and chocolate kassav,





