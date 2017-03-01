Plas Kassav manager: “We hope to make it bigger and better” (video added)

The manager and co-owner of the popular bakery shop, Plas Kassav, in Anse La Verdure, Canaries has vowed to rebuild.
In an interview with St. Lucia News Online (SNO) this afternoon, Dahlia Henry said the business was insured and she is happy that no lives were lost.
“I am very grateful for that,” she said in response to a question about the business being insured. “I am happy for it. At least I can sleep good tonight.”
“We do hope to rebuild and make it bigger and better,” she said.
Plas Kassav was established by Joan Henry and her children in 1998, according to the Small Business Development Centre website.
Dahlia told SNO that she and her sisters have given their mother hope that the business will return.
“We are trying to give my mom hope because that was mom’s baby. She still has hope, still has her girls…. She knows we gonna push for the business,” she said.
Dahlia said she made a routine check of the entire building before securing it and leaving for bed, but awoke after 4 a.m. to a “big blaze”. She noted that she was the last person to leave the building last evening.
The business is located two buildings from the house.
Fire officials told SNO that they received the report around 4:30 a.m.
Asked if she was satisfied with the response of the firefighters, Dahlia said: “It wasn’t quick you know but I am so grateful they came out. I wish they coud’ve gotten here sooner.”
She said the fire has caused sadness but emphasised that there is hope.
“A lot of tears, a lot of tears, a lot of sadness,” she said, “but we will get there, pick up ourselves.”
Dahlia said she is awaiting the Fire Services assessment on the cause of the fire.
Plas Kassav, located along the West Coast road, was a popular stop for locals and visitors to observe the traditional method of cassava processing and production.
The business is also well known for its production of farine and cassava bread, ice lolly, and chocolate kassav,
This business was growing so rapid . Lots of people (tourist ) buy from this place .Something to think about .
Wow... so sad. Hope the family can recover from this loss.
Insurance them .They sometimes burn the business to get money so that they can expand .
WATCH THEM.
What is going on here? I am beginning to wonder whether this is an insurance job. Why is the owner so confident about the insurance? She said she can sleep good tonight. Common! If your business has been destroyed by a fire that is the least you will be able to do -Sleep well. You will be riddled with worries especially if your business wasn't doing good and you have to seek funds to build back from scratch.
Something does not smell right about this. This woman's words may well be incriminating. She goes on to say that she was the last person to leave the place. Well if this isn't incriminating then I don't know what is. When the police are doing an investigation they normally go for the last person who was at the scene of the crime.
I am not saying she has anything to do with this fire - But she needs to have a think about what she is saying. She is happy about the insurance and that may spark some interest and a proper investigation into the cause of the fire. The powers that be will want to know how the fire started and who or what started it.
My advice to the owner is to say very little before you dig deeper into the sand. Let the investigators carry on with the task ahead - to ascertain what or who is responsible. You don't want your words coming back to haunt you. You don't want these people looking closer to home. If I was an investigator I would most certainly know where to look. I hope I am wrong and that this was all an accident.
I love the farine and cassava at this place.Hope you can start building back soon so we can continue to support your business.
Did you think for one minute that's the best way she can explain her feelings after going through such terrible lost. After all she is going through a difficult time so please let's stop the negativity and think more positive. For Christ sake wish them well and if you have nothing to type please type nothing at all thanks.