Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Plane crash-lands at Dominica’s Canefield Airport

By Dominica News Online
July 28, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

The plane at the airport on Friday morning

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille has said a mishap involving a small plane at the Canefield Airport on Friday morning is being investigated.

The plane, registration N590DR, crash-landed at the airport at about 9:33 am on arrival from St. Thomas.

“Apparently the aircraft and nose gear failed causing the aircraft to drag before coming to a complete stop on the runway,” he said.

Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority was notified of the incident and they will carry out their own investigations.

According to Bardouille the aircraft is now parked awaiting investigators.

Five passengers and one crew member were aboard the plane when the incident took place.

No one was injured.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.