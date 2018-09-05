Plane carrying sick passengers lands at JFK airport

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(WABC) – Emergency crews are responding to JFK Airport after a jetliner carrying a number of passengers described as seriously ill landed at JFK International Airport.

Emirates Flight 203, an Airbus A380, arrived from Dubai at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday after declaring a medical emergency.

The pilot reported many of his passengers appeared to be sick with fevers over 100 degrees. Many were coughing.

Initial reports indicated that up to 100 people appeared to be ill.

However, Emirates Airline released the following statement after the plane landed:

Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority.

Law enforcement and health officials are responding on the ground.

The plane is being held away from the terminals.

Eyewitness News is told the passengers would be isolated at the airport and treated for whatever is ailing them.

Many who said they were not ill vented their frustration about the situation on social media.