Pizza restaurant temporarily shut down after employees put laxatives in food, police say

By Nichole Manna Fort Worth Star-Telegram
April 30, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Springtown, Texas, pizza restaurant has been shut down for the weekend after an employee posted on social media that they put laxatives in some food, according to the Springtown Police Department.

Investigators were notified about the possible food tampering at Mr. Jim’s Pizza, 417 East State Highway 199, at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Three employees are accused of putting Miralax on at least one pizza, which was then unknowingly eaten by another employee. That employee got sick and was evaluated by medical personnel, police said.

The employees were questioned and denied putting any Miralax on any other pizzas that were purchased by the public, police said.

The City of Springtown Health Inspector was contacted and the health permit for the business was pulled. It will be shutdown until it can be inspected on Monday.

