Piton Malta Supermalt announces Back at School grand prize winners

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Piton Malta and Supermalt gave students, parents and schools an opportunity to win big this year with Back At School Promotion.

From August to October, customers who purchased a Piton Malta or Supermalt 6-Pack at participating outlets qualified for a chance to win fantastic grand prizes including a Smart TV, gaming system and cash.

At a draw which took place on November 9th, 2018 at Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd.’s (WLBL’s) commercial office, Mr. Warner Sidney emerged as the grand prize winner of a Smart TV plus $500 Grocery Shopping Vouchers.

As a result of his winning, his daughter Kerwarner Sidney received a Play Station Virtual Reality System plus $1000 towards School Supplies. And since the promotion also included schools, the rewards were also extended to the school Kerwarner attends- Des Barras Combined School- who received $3000.

WLBL’s Jr. Category Manager Fern Wilson-Jean stated: “The promotion was a great way to kick off going back to school this past September with prizes to be won for both family & schools. We know that a happy and healthy family is an important influence in a child’s life and our Piton Malta and Supermalt brands serve as nutritious and wholesome beverages that can be enjoyed by everyone. Both malt brands are packed with nutrients, including a range of vitamins that young and old family members enjoy. We wish to congratulate all the winners of our Back At School promotion and would also like to thank everyone who participated.”

Piton Malta & Supermalt are both produced and distributed by Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd.