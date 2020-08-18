Pigeon Island National Landmark will be closed on August 18 and 20

By SLNT

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Pigeon Island National Landmark (PINL) will be closed on August 18 due to the inclement weather that is expected to affect the island.

Additionally, the staff of the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) will be engaged in a one-day staff retreat on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

In order to allow for the full participation of all SLNT staff at the retreat, the PINL will, therefore, be closed on that day.

Please note we will reopen to the public on Wednesday, August 19 and Friday, August 21, 2020.

The SLNT thanks all its patrons for their understanding and we urge you to keep safe.