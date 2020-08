By Saint Lucia National Trust

(PRESS RELEASE) — The staff of the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) will be engaged in a one-day staff retreat on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

In order to allow for the full participation of all SLNT staff at the retreat, the Pigeon Island National Landmark will, therefore, be closed on that day and reopen on the following day, Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

The SLNT thanks all its patrons for their understanding.