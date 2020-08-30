Pierre: SLP pledges increased support for La Woz festivities, other local cultural traditions

This is a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, August 30, 2020 by Opposition Leader and Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Philiip J. Pierre, regarding this year’s La Woz festivities which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also commented briefly on the SLP’s plans for local cultural traditions should they form the next government.

VIV LA WOZ! VIV LA WOZ ANKO!

Let me wish all followers of our La Woz (La Rose) Flower Festival and of our folk culture in general, a truly happy and joyous La Woz Celebration.

This morning, during my normal Sunday worship at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marchand, I was nearly arrested for wearing a blue shirt on this very red and festive occasion as a cultural group danced and sang throughout the congregation. Luckily, I got off with a warning!

As with everything else in our world today, this year’s La Woz festivities have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and there is no national La Woz celebration as in previous years. Perhaps, the absence of a centralised-government-organised national celebration this year may be an opportunity to re-ground the festival in the individual communities where its roots lie.

Let me take this opportunity to thank all those who through the years have kept alive the La Woz Festival and the other events of our cultural heritage. The Saint Lucia Labour Party pledges that, as the next Government of Saint Lucia, it will increase support for the observance and continuation of our cultural traditions so that our patrimony and our history is elevated to the national significance which they deserve and re-imagined as a world class product.

VIV LA WOZ! VIV LA ROSE!

