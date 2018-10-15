Pierre: SLP against military intervention in Venezuela, calls Cuba embargo “cruel”

Share This On:

(SNO) – A military invasion of Venezuela is not the answer to the South American country’s economic crisis, according to Saint Lucia’s Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre.

Speaking at the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s annual conference in Laborie on Sunday, Oct. 14, Pierre said his party supports the people of Venezuela in their “quest for self-determination and economic independence”.

“We reject any form of intervention, and in particular, military aggression against Venezuela,” Pierre said in his address.

A military intervention in Venezuela has been gaining traction in recent weeks as the country grapples with increasing food shortages, hyperinflation, mass migration, crime, and a political crisis. Some governments have accused the Nicolas Maduro-led administration of dictatorship.

Last year, U.S. President said his country was considering a “military option” in response to the Venezuelan crisis, but many in Washington were against the idea. However, this time around, the talk of an invasion has gained more momentum as the situation worsens in that country, according to international media reports.

At the United Nations on September 25, reporters quizzed Trump about a military option, and he reportedly said: “It’s a regime that frankly could be toppled very quickly by the military, if the military decides to do that.”

But Pierre told the conference on Sunday that the SLP believes Venezuelans are capable of “solving their own problems and returning their country to prosperity”.

The SLP leader also called for the removal of the “cruel” trade embargo on Cuba and wish its new President Miguel Diaz Canel “well in a very challenging period for the country”.

Pierre went on to state that the Saint Lucia Labour Party remains grateful to all countries that have supported and assisted Saint Lucians over the years.

He said if the SLP returns to government, they will lead by example by showing respect and appreciation toward donor countries. He denounced “plans by the UWP government for the destruction of the abattoir, a gift from the government of Taiwan”.

“Our foreign policy will be rooted in progressive democratic principles, non-interference, peaceful co-existence, observance of the rule of law, mutual respect and support for measures that will ultimately benefit the people of Saint Lucia and CARICOM as a whole,” Pierre said.