 

BREAKING NEWS

11 hours agoTaiwan Lawmaker accuses ex-ambassador to Nicaragua of ‘Treason’

12 hours agoCuba’s vaccine success story sails past mark set by rich world’s COVID efforts

12 hours agoPierre says COVID Doubts and Vaccination Delays Will Only Bring More Disease and Deaths!

1 day agoOECS Hovering with Hope as Member-states Cop Top 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards!

2 days agoSaint Lucia Enters 2022 with COVID-19 Chair Hanging-on To High Hopes Despite a 5th Wave

 

NewsPierre says COVID Doubts and Vaccination Delays Will Only Bring More Disease and Deaths!

St. Lucia News OnlineJanuary 7, 20224414 min

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre says the most pressing national health crisis remains the COVID-19 pandemic and maintains that the Omicron and Delta variants, leading to a new (Fifth) wave, further confirms his deeply-held conviction that “The Scientific way to reduce the burden on health infrastructure and reduce death is by getting people vaccinated.”

Noting the Omicron experience has reconfirmed that the increased hospitalizations being recorded globally still involve mainly unvaccinated people, the PM reaffirmed that Saint Lucia “cannot afford the luxury of lockdowns anymore” as “children have lost too much school” and “businesses are closing.”

“We simply cannot afford another 2020 or 2021,” he said, adding that “Omicron is not just a normal wave,” but “a huge one that can easily overwhelm our health system.”

“While some countries are reporting that the Omicron variant is milder than previous waves,” he noted, their vaccination rates “have been two-and-three times ours…”

He noted, however, that “even if Omicron might be milder than Delta, it will still kill many” and pleaded with The Unvaccinated to “Please stop taking unnecessary risks with your life — and the lives of others.”

Prime Minister Pierre reassured that the “Government will take concrete action to complete and commission St. Jude Hospital”, which will involve “completion of the original structure”, which has been identified as “the quickest and most cost-effective option.”

But he insisted that Saint Lucians “can find little comfort in only one in four (25%) being vaccinated after nearly an entire year of vaccine availability on-island.”

He said COVID-19 vaccines “have been proven to be safe and effective” and “we no longer have the luxury of time.”

“Doubt, procrastination and delay,” he warned, “will only bring more disease and more death.”

Repeating his constant message to Unvaccinated Saint Lucians, Prime Minister Pierre urged that they “Go out and get vaccinated as a matter of urgency” because “every citizen has a personal responsibility to protect their lives — and the lives of others.”

“Every Saint Lucian who is not yet vaccinated should get vaccinated,” he said.

And offering himself as an example, the Prime Minister said: “I am fully vaccinated. I have received my booster shot. This is not a time to play games with your life!”

Post Views: 441

St. Lucia News Online

previous
OECS Hovering with Hope as Member-states Cop Top 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards!
next
Cuba’s vaccine success story sails past mark set by rich world’s COVID efforts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Taiwan Lawmaker accuses ex-ambassador to Nicaragua of ‘Treason’

Taiwan Lawmaker accuses ex-ambassador to Nicaragua of ‘Treason’

11 hours ago
7 min 372
St. Lucia News Online
Cuba’s vaccine success story sails past mark set by rich world’s COVID efforts

Cuba’s vaccine success story sails past mark set by rich world’s COVID efforts

12 hours ago
9 min 1080
St. Lucia News Online
OECS Hovering with Hope as Member-states Cop Top 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards!

OECS Hovering with Hope as Member-states Cop Top 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards!

1 day ago
5 min 492
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.