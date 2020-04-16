Pierre remembers Saint Lucia’s elderly during COVID-19 battle

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre has said the elderly must be remembered in Saint Lucia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Science tells us that they are most susceptible to the virus and therefore, extra precautions and support are necessary to protect them,” Pierre wrote on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
The Castries East parliamentary representative, on March 9, 2020, made donations, including cleaning supplies, to the management of the Marian Home and St. Lucy’s Home “to assist in their operations to safeguard their residents”.
“My deepest gratitude and appreciation go out to the committed staff of these institutions and all other workers on the front-line in this battle to contain the coronavirus. I will continue to lend my support to these Saint Lucian heroes,” Pierre concluded.
