Pierre hits the gym, urges Saint Lucians to do physical exercise

(SNO) — Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre has taken to social media to urge Saint Lucians to take time out for physical activity.

A photo on his Facebook page, posted on Wednesday, shows Pierre sitting in front an exercise machine.

“I try when possible to get some exercise and this morning was one of those mornings,” he wrote. “I enjoyed it and I urge everyone to find time for some physical activity.”

The response to Pierre’s post was overwhelmingly positive.

Jn Jn Charles wrote, “Now I’m motivated to go to the gym now…”

“Leading by example! Health matters, preventive action is key! Well done PL Pierre. Keep it going!” Allison Joseph said.

Some threw a little politics in their response.

“Go ahead my leader, take full advantage of that opportunity because soon you will be to busy with the leadership of the country to have time to exercise,” Sigebert Degazon stated.

“Great advise my prime minister in waiting,” Phyllis Duplessis wrote.

At least one person thought Pierre’s post showed the humility in him.

“That’s our man! Humble down to earth,” Priscillia Louison said.

Studies have shown and agreed among scholars that physical activity is one great benefit to the body.

If you are regularly physically active, you may:

– reduce your risk of a heart attack

– manage your weight better

– have a lower blood cholesterol level

– lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and some cancers

– have lower blood pressure

– have stronger bones, muscles and joints, and lower risk of developing osteoporosis

– lower your risk of falls

– recover better from periods of hospitalisation or bed rest

– feel better – with more energy, a better mood, feel more relaxed and sleep better

Physical activity can also lead to a healthier state of mind:

– A number of studies have found that exercise helps depression

– There are many views as to how exercise helps people with depression

– Exercise may block negative thoughts or distract you from daily worries

– Exercising with others provide an opportunity for increased social contact

– Increased fitness may lift your mood and improve your sleep patterns

– Exercise may also change levels of chemicals in your brain, such as serotonin, endorphins and stress hormones