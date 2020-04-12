Pierre expresses condolences for Saint Lucians overseas killed by COVID-19

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre has expressed condolences for the “unfortunate loss” of Saint Lucians and citizens of the Caribbean diaspora to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

At least 18 Saint Lucians in the diaspora have died and over 50 have fallen ill to the virus, according to Saturday’s statistics from the Saint Lucia Diaspora Affairs Unit.

“On behalf of the people of Saint Lucia and the members and supporters of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, I offer my most sincere condolences for the unfortunate loss of these many lives,” Pierre said Sunday on his official Facebook page.

Pierre said as Saint Lucia mourns their passing, he trusts that their memories and contributions to their homeland will be honoured and remembered.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party political leader said he”strongly believes” COVID-19 will be defeated.

“We are indeed living in extraordinary times that will test each of us, but I strongly believe that with faith, discipline and the spirit of cooperation, we can and will overcome COVID-19,” he said.

