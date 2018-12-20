Pierre describes burglary of Marchand Community Center “bizarre”

Share This On:

(SNO) — Castries East Member of Parliament Philip J, Pierre has condemned the burglary and the vandalizing of the Marchand Community Center, saying it is a bizarre thing that gives the Saint Lucian society a bad name.

“So it is an action that I outrightly condemn and I want to say to the people who did that, that is not the way to express your frustration, your annoyance, it’s not the way,” he said.

A number of items were stolen in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Monday. But that was not all. The miscreants contaminated food supplies stored there and left graffiti on the Center’s walls.

Pierre said the incident was not right “particularly since many of the food and the materials that were there were ought to be for the less privileged people in Marchand”.

He added, “It gives our society, our community a very bad name, it continues the stigmatization of Marchand.”

He pointed out that the incident does not reflect all the residents of the community.

“It is a bizarre thing to happen and we must sit back and think and be very concerned about why individuals would want to take that kind of action,” Pierre stated. “It’s very bizarre.”

He said the incident was bizarre because nothing was reported stolen.

“The place was utter chaos and confusion,” he noted. “I hope that doesn’t happen again, and I also want to ensure the people of Saint Lucia that they must not condemn the constituency of Castries East.”