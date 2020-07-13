WhatsApp Email 1 Shares

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Parliamentary Representative for Castries East Philip J. Pierre is mourning the death of one of its constituents, 22-year-old Marchand resident Anela Wilson who was shot dead during a social gathering at Pigeon Point Beach, Gros Islet on Sunday night.

Writing on his official Facebook page on Monday, Pierre said he is “extremely saddened” by Wilson’s passing.

“What is further heart aching is the circumstances surrounding her death and how a life can be taken from us so senselessly,” said Pierre, who is also leader of the Opposition and political leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party.

He said everyone has a role to play in mitigating gun violence and to ensure that Saint Lucia is a safe place for all.

“I wish to extend heartfelt condolences to her family and friends on such a tragic loss for the constituency of Castries-East and wider Saint Lucian community,” he said.

A male individual was also injured in the shooting but he’s currently in stable condition, according to reports.

Senior police sources told St. Lucia News Online that a male suspect is currently in police custody after surrendering to law enforcement on Monday.

