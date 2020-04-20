Pierre: “Avoid temper tantrums, find meaningful ways to occupy your time”

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre understands it can become “frustrating” practicing physical distancing and staying indoors almost daily in the fight against COVID-19.
As such, he gave the public some personal advice and what he does to pass the time, via his official Facebook page on Saturday, April 18:
It is not easy. As for me, I am using that time to stay in touch, albeit virtually with my constituents, assisting when possible, attending Skype and Zoom meetings and catching up on my reading.
Guess what I have been reading? The Constitution of Saint Lucia and interestingly, The Review of Financial Operations of Town, Village and Rural Council. Trust me, it is worth the time. I am also enjoying the Memoirs of Lee Kuan Yew, the Singapore Story: 1965-2000 and Calixte George’s St Mary’s College.
By the way, I know that being confined to your home can become frustrating. If it does, please find meaningful ways to occupy your time. Try to avoid temper tantrums that may lead to physical and verbal abuse of each other.
We are all in this together. Let’s look at the bright side, if we follow the health protocols, this should end sooner than later.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
General
- Gunman disguised as cop kills at least 16 in rural Canada
- Chastanet: “6 feet apart is better than being 6 feet under”
- Two more Saint Lucians succumb to COVID-19 in diaspora
- Saint Lucia loses another to COVID-19 overseas
- 103-year-old Saint Lucian passes away in the US
- Saint Lucia Customs officer charged for illegal possession of gun and ammunition
- UPDATED: 44 arrested in Saint Lucia for breaking COVID-19 curfew
- LIAT extends suspension of passenger services
- Sagicor launches online camp for 4–10-year-old children during COVID-19