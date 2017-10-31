Pick-up van in fatal accident encountered “mechanical difficulties”: police

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Cyril James, consequent to a vehicular accident which occurred on Monday, October 30, 2017, about 4:30 p.m. at Victoria, Choiseul, near the Ravineau Gap.

Cyril James, a fifty two (52) year old resident of Morne Jacques, Choiseul, was one of four persons on a pick-up van, which overturned after encountering mechanical difficulties. He sustained serious injuries during the incident and was conveyed to the St. Jude Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017 to fifteen (15).