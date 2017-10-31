Breaking News
Pick-up van in fatal accident encountered “mechanical difficulties”: police

By RSLPF
October 31, 2017
Cyril James

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Cyril James, consequent to a vehicular accident which occurred on Monday, October 30, 2017, about 4:30 p.m. at Victoria, Choiseul, near the Ravineau Gap.

Cyril James, a fifty two (52) year old resident of Morne Jacques, Choiseul, was one of four persons on a pick-up van, which overturned after encountering mechanical difficulties. He sustained serious injuries during the incident and was conveyed to the St. Jude Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017 to fifteen (15).

 

One comment

  1. Family
    October 31, 2017 at 6:29 PM

    RIP cuz

