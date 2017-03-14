PHOTOS: Christopher Hunte leads protest against DSH, dolphin projects

A one-man demonstration at the Castries Waterfront this afternoon against the proposed multi-billion-dollar Desert Star Holdings (DSH) tourism development project in Vieux Fort, was short-lived.
That’s because lead protester Christopher Hunte was soon joined by several other persons, including marathon runner Arthur St. Juste.
Hunte, host of the television show Politically Incorrect, said he is making his voice heard against DSH as well as the proposed dolphin park project on Pigeon Island.
Several hours earlier, the main opposition St. Lucia Labour Party issued a notice of “mass demonstrations” against the DSH Project in its “current form”.
FACTS. That message was for you. Let us know when you organise your next protest against crime, because we must have missed it when you announced the last one.
So let me get this straight: renewable energy project employing scores of lucians and decreasing electricity costs for many=bad, Dolphin circus employing a handful of lucians, blighting if not destroying an irreplaceable heritage gem and pissing off a great many animal loving tourists=good. Is that right, is that the thinking here ?
St.lucia fall ..money making leaders that alway come to get richer
Let us know when you organise your next protest against crime. Sorry we missed the last one.
SLP LACKEYS ....LOL. they not getting the people money anymore SALOP
Good going Christopher Hunte!!,
Rubbish!!
Seriously!! Why are you people so ignorant. Since when does protest reduce crime. Over the years there have been many walks against crime in St Lucia and the crime rate is still increasing. The last protest was only weeks ago after the double murders in La Clery. If your passion is against crime then why don't you do your part to fight it.
Why don't you be bold like Christopher Hunte and hold a one man demonstration against crime. The imprisonment of those animals is just one issue. The desecration of Pigeon Island is another. The DSH project has major implication for St Lucia and you think people should sit by and let it happen. SMh.
I never saw Christopher nor any of those who were in attendance at the Bay Gardens hotel town hall meeting at the fore front of any match or protest against crime in this country. If all that energy that we are seeing against DSH and Dolphin Park wold be chanel to protest against crime and rate in this country, I could assure you that the numbers would reduce significantly.
Ask for the Dolphin park. All those concern citizens are saying is that the freedom of these animals are greater respected that the lives of those being killed every week through guns and knives. There are some in the mix who would prefer to spend every cent caring for a dolphin as oppose to help change the lives of our young black men. Such is life. And as for the opposition the politics is to glaring.
Shut up stupid, can march reduce crime