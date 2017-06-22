PHOTO: New Switzerland Ambassador meets with Saint Lucia Prime Minister

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet welcomed His Excellency Mr. Didier Chassot, Ambassador-designate of Switzerland to Saint Lucia, at a meeting on Thursday June 22nd 2017. Following the introductions the Prime Minister and the Ambassador had a meeting where they expressed a commitment to strengthening relations between our two countries.

