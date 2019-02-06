PHOTO: Saint Lucian flutist recognised by Army Music Corps
February 6, 2019
Rafique Dolor
Corporal Rafique Dolor began his career in the British Army Music Corps after being recruited in his home country of Saint Lucia.
He was trained on flute at the Saint Lucia School of Music by Jazz Flautist Luther François.
His love for music was inspired by seeing the Household Cavalry Band perform the iconic Trooping the Colour.
