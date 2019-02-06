Don't Miss
PHOTO: Saint Lucian flutist recognised by Army Music Corps

February 6, 2019

Rafique Dolor

Corporal Rafique Dolor began his career in the British Army Music Corps after being recruited in his home country of Saint Lucia.

He was trained on flute at the Saint Lucia School of Music by Jazz Flautist Luther François.

His love for music was inspired by seeing the Household Cavalry Band perform the iconic Trooping the Colour.

