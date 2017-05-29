PHOTO OF THE DAY(MAY 29, 2017)
Photo of the Day
May 29, 2017
St. Lucia’s world famous landmarks
Send your photo and caption to slunewsonline@gmail.com
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-05-29
BEAUTIFUL! Doesn't look like St. Lucia at all. Looks like a foreign country. Just gorgeous.