PHOTO OF THE DAY (FEBRUARY 10, 2017)
Photo of the Day
February 10, 2017
07 Jan 2014, St. Lucia — Caribbean, St. Lucia, Rodney Bay, Cap Estate, aerial photo of Reduit Beach — Image by © Martin Moxter/Westend61/Corbis
Rodney Bay
Send your photo and caption to slunewsonline@gmail.com
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-02-10