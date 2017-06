PHOTO: Hard work and determination pays off for Krishna Herman

Share 18 Pin Share +1 Shares 18 Krishna Herman from Desruisseaux, Micoud graduated from George Brown College in Toronto, Canada on June 15, 2017. Her success has proven​ that there is hope for a lot of young women like her who face and have faced many struggles. Her success also proves that life can be a long journey of struggles, but once you choose the road of determination and perseverance, you can attain any goal you aim for. (press release) ( 20 ) ( 2 )

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Advertisement