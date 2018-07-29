PHOTO: Babonneau Youth Synergy gives back

Earthquake on popular tourist island in Indonesia kills 14 people July 29, 2018 (SKY NEWS) – At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured after a …

Grenada MP protests low salary by returning monthly cheque July 29, 2018 (CMC) – The Member of Parliament for the constituency of St George’s North East has …

Great-grandmother and two children killed in California wildfires July 29, 2018 (SKY NEWS) – The remains of an elderly woman and her two great-grandchildren have been …

Guyanese woman living in NYC who faked having terminal cancer sentenced to prison July 29, 2018 (CBSNewYork) – A Westchester County woman is being sent to prison after faking a terminal …

Croatia taxpayer anger at $44m tunnel ‘to nowhere’ July 28, 2018 (BBC) – Croatians in the south of the country are steaming over a tunnel that …