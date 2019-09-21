Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Petrotrin to be sold to OWTU for US$700 million

By Trinidad Guardian
September 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

OWTU members led by President General Ancel Roget. * Photo by KRISTIAN DE SILVA

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Cab­i­net has agreed to se­lect Pa­tri­ot­ic En­er­gies and Tech­nolo­gies Com­pa­ny Ltd (PET­CL),- a com­pa­ny whol­ly owned by the Oil­field Work­ers Trade Union (OW­TU) as the pre­ferred bid­der for the sale of Petrotrin’s re­fin­ery.

The an­nounce­ment was made by Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert in Par­lia­ment.

Im­bert said PET­CL’s in­di­cat­ed up­front cash US$ 700 mil­lion for the re­fin­ery as­sets plus US$300 mil­lion for the non-core as­sets of lega­cy Petrotrin.

How­ev­er, the non-core as­sets were not of­fered for sale by the Gov­ern­ment.

PET­CL was one of three bid­ders.

Im­bert said Cab­i­net al­so agreed that PET­CL be grant­ed a three-year mora­to­ri­um on all pay­ments of prin­ci­ple on in­ter­est to­ward the pur­chase of the re­fin­ery.

“And a fur­ther ten years at a fair mar­ket in­ter­est rate to com­plete the pay­ment of the sum of US $700 mil­lion it has of­fered for the re­fin­ery.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.