Petition started to rename Harding University auditorium in honor of Botham Jean

(KATV) — A petition has been started to rename the George S. Benson Auditorium at Harding University to honor Botham S. Jean, a graduate who was fatally shot in his apartment by a Dallas police officer in September of 2018.

According to the petition, Benson was a vocal racist and supporter of segregation who he fought to keep the Harding community segregated.

“Honoring his legacy by keeping his name on the George S. Benson Auditorium is implicitly honoring his legacy of racism and segregation,” the petition reads.

Jean graduated from the university in 2016.

Originally from St. Lucia, Jean was very involved in student life on campus as a member of Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the college campus ministry, and a leader for his social club, Sub T-16.

The university said Jean also frequently led worship for chapel and other events including Uplift, a camp held at Harding every summer.

Since July 2016, Jean had been working in risk assurance for accounting and consulting firm PwC.

View the full petition here

