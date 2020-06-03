Don't Miss

Petition started to rename Harding University auditorium in honor of Botham Jean

By KATV
June 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Share99
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet2
101 Shares

Botham Jean

(KATV) — A petition has been started to rename the George S. Benson Auditorium at Harding University to honor Botham S. Jean, a graduate who was fatally shot in his apartment by a Dallas police officer in September of 2018.

According to the petition, Benson was a vocal racist and supporter of segregation who he fought to keep the Harding community segregated.

“Honoring his legacy by keeping his name on the George S. Benson Auditorium is implicitly honoring his legacy of racism and segregation,” the petition reads.

Jean graduated from the university in 2016.

Originally from St. Lucia, Jean was very involved in student life on campus as a member of Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the college campus ministry, and a leader for his social club, Sub T-16.

The university said Jean also frequently led worship for chapel and other events including Uplift, a camp held at Harding every summer.

Since July 2016, Jean had been working in risk assurance for accounting and consulting firm PwC.

View the full petition here

(0)(0)
Share99
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet2
101 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

One comment

  1. R
    June 3, 2020 at 8:20 PM

    Nothing good not staying on earth

    (0)(1)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

General

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.