Petition for fairer airline fares for Caribbean residents

By Ana Alleye
June 17, 2017
ggA concerned traveller is rallying support for a petition advocating for “same fares for Caribbean and UK travellers”.

Identified as London UK-based ‘Ted White’ on the petition site, change.org, the taveller is petitioning British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

White states that a passenger starting their journey in the Caribbean has to pay up to 80 percent more to travel on the same plane, at the same time, and on the same day, as a passenger starting their journey in the UK.

White says this fares policy “discriminates” against travellers who begin their journey in the Caribbean.

He emphasises that passengers starting their journey in the Caribbean should have access to the same fares as those starting their journey in the UK.

“This unfair discrimination should be stopped,” White says, and notes that both airlines “control over 80 percent of all direct flights in the UK and the Caribbean”.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in signing the petition.

