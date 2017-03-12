Petition opposing causeway to Maria Islands launched

An online petition titled “Say NO to building a causeway to Maria Islands Nature Reserve”, has been created.

The petition’s goal is 10,000 signatures. CLICK HERE to view petition.

According to the petition, St. Lucia’s protected areas are under siege and that the latest target of the Desert Star Holdings: Pearl of the Caribben Islands Project is Maria Islands Nature Reserve, home to five endemic reptile species, including the world’s rarest snake, the St. Lucia Racer, and the critically endangered St. Lucia Whiptail lizard.

“The proposed causeway joining the two islands to mainland St. Lucia will devastate the unique ecosystem, precipitate the extinction of the reptiles, and disturb the migrating bird population. If we allow foreign developers to destroy everything that makes our island unique, there will be no reason for visitors to come here,” the petition states.

The petition targets the Government of Saint Lucia which signed an agreement with investor Desert Star Holdings (DSH) to link the mainland to Maria Islands – the second phase of the multi-billion dollar Pearl of the Caribbean project in Vieux Fort.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and DSH Chairman Teo Ah King signed the Southern Causeway agreement on Thursday, March 9 at Sandals Grande.

The St. Lucia National Trust said it finds the proposal disturbing.

In an email circulating hours after the agreement, the Trust said: “The disturbing news is that in addition to destroying the ecological, environmental, historical, archaeological and social assets enshrined in Pointe Sable, the DSh plan includes a proposal to connect Maria Major and Maria Minor and building a causeway to the main land.

“The Trust has been trying feverishly to obtain official project documents from the relevant authorities but to no avail. This proposed plan threatens Maria Islands, a Nature Reserve, which is the home of the world’s rarest snake, the Saint Lucian Racer as well as the Saint Lucia whiptail and many other unique flora and fauna.”

However, the DSH chairman said Thursday, at the launch of Phase Two, that if the causeway is pursued, the ecological, environmental, historical and archaelogical elements of the islands will be undisturbed.

He promised to do “preserve, enhance and do detail research” on all the existing wildlife and marine life on the islands involved in the causeway project.