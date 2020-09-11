Persons travelling outside St. Lucia can now do PCR COVID-19 tests locally

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Health and Wellness informs the general public that persons travelling outside of Saint Lucia and requiring a PCR test for COVID-19, can access those services at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic or the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre.

Swabbing for the PCR COVID-19 test will be available at the two centres on Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The cost of the PCR test is US$100 or EC$267 to be paid at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic or the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre.

Persons are also advised to walk with a valid form of identification (ID card) when accessing services at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic or the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre.

It is recommended that persons come in at least 3 days or 72 hours before scheduled travel date.

All persons coming to conduct business at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic or the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre must wear a mask before entering the facilities. All hands will be sanitized with an alcohol-based solution.

The Ministry of Health will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please call the Ministry of Health at 468-5309.

