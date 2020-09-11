Persons travelling outside St. Lucia can now do PCR COVID-19 tests locally

Wulmer Hernandez self-administers a nasal swab as part of a screening for coronavirus at a portable testing site in Seattle last Wednesday. With the artificial intelligence coronavirus screening online platform, which MDLink will launch in collaboration with the IDB Lab, Jamaicans who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms will be able to log on to a platform and speak with a chatbot, which will advise them of what they should do next. (Photo: AP)
By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Health and Wellness informs the general public that persons travelling outside of Saint Lucia and requiring a PCR test for COVID-19, can access those services at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic or the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre.

Swabbing for the PCR COVID-19 test will be available at the two centres on Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The cost of the PCR test is US$100 or EC$267 to be paid at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic or the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre.

Persons are also advised to walk with a valid form of identification (ID card) when accessing services at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic or the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre.

It is recommended that persons come in at least 3 days or 72 hours before scheduled travel date.

All persons coming to conduct business at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic or the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre must wear a mask before entering the facilities. All hands will be sanitized with an alcohol-based solution.

The Ministry of Health will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please call the Ministry of Health at 468-5309.

