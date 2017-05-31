Persons circulating porn videos are committing a crime

Persons who have been sharing the most recent viral pornographic video face prosecution if caught, according to law enforcement sources.
In the nine-minute video, which is being circulated via Whatsapp and Facebook, a woman, with her hands and feet tied, is having sex under the influence of drugs, with a numbe of males in her company.
According to the legal source, persons can be prosecuted under sections 313 and 314 of the Criminal Code.
Five years in jail is the punishment for a person who is convicted of intentional libel and two years for a person convicted of negligent libel.
Section 313 states: “(1) A person commits the offence of libel who, by print, writing, painting, effigy, or by any means otherwise than solely by gestures, spoken words, or other sounds, unlawfully publishes any defamatory matter concerning another person, whether living or dead, either negligently or with intent to defame that other person.”
Section 314 defines what is considered to be defamatory: “(1) A person is defamed if matter is imputed to him or her which amounts to a crime, or which imputes to him or her misconduct in any public office, or which is likely to injure him or her in his or her occupation, calling, or office, or to expose him or her to general hatred, contempt or ridicule.”
Persons have been debating on social media whether the sexual act was consensual or forced, but law enforcement officials say ascertaining this this may not be as easy as it appears.
A police investigation can be launched based on complaints by the woman in the video or someone on her behalf, however at the end of the day, the law enforcements note that proceeding with prosecution rests on the alleged victim.
“In many cases alleged victims express their wish not to proceed and this is always an uphill task for the police,” one of the sources said.
how is it libel it not publishing false information the person is on video in the act but it not a false statement.......police office need to do their work before saying shate..this will just waste a person time with back and forth in court for something that it clearly true not false and yes damaging to a person reputation...
LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS RECEIVED THIS SAME VIDEO, SO THIS MEANS THAT THE PERSON OR PERSONS WHO HAS CIRCULATED THIS VIDEO TO THEM SHOULD BE THE FIRST TO BE PROSECUTED . THIS IS A SAD DAY TO WORRY ABOUT CIRCULATION INSTEAD OF FINDING WAYS TO BRING THOSE CULPRITS TO JUSTICE. THIS WOMAN WAS UNDER SOME TYPE OF DRUGS , WHY DON'T YOU START THERE. IF IT WAS YOUR MOTHER , SISTER OR DAUGHTER YOU WOULD BE SINGING A DIFFERENT TUNE. YOU CAN COTE THE CRIMINAL CODE ALL YOU WANT , BUT YOU MUST TAKE ACTION, OR ARE YOU A BUNCH OF ODIOT LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, ==PROVE ME WRIGHT==
Did this really happen in St. Lucia??? Thats what I wanna know! Sad
The emphasis shud be on finding the ... fellars tht pleh pleh de girl vagina n not the persons circulating it because had it not been someone circulating to yall n everybody else nobody wud know of such occurrence. Choops. Chou zort la sno