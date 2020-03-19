Personal tax filing deadline extended

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Inland Revenue Department wishes to advise that the deadline date for filing Personal Income Tax Returns (for individuals and individual enterprises) for income year 2019 has been extended to THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2019.

Individuals are strongly advised to use this extended deadline to register and file using our electronic E-Filing platform at www.efiling.govt.lc. Companies are also encouraged to file their tax returns with the use of this platform. This medium is safe, convenient and hassle free.

Taxpayers can also view their tax position online and where applicable make an electronic payment on their tax accounts for Personal Income Tax (PIT), Corporate Tax (CIT), P.A.Y.E. (Pay As You Earn) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

Taxpayers are encouraged to avoid the rush by Registering, Filing and Paying their Taxes Online!

