Don't Miss
Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers

Personal tax filing deadline extended

By Inland Revenue
March 19, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share33
33 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Inland Revenue Department wishes to advise that the deadline date for filing Personal Income Tax Returns (for individuals and individual enterprises) for income year 2019 has been extended to THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2019.

Individuals are strongly advised to use this extended deadline to register and file using our electronic E-Filing platform at www.efiling.govt.lc. Companies are also encouraged to file their tax returns with the use of this platform. This medium is safe, convenient and hassle free.

Taxpayers can also view their tax position online and where applicable make an electronic payment on their tax accounts for Personal Income Tax (PIT), Corporate Tax (CIT), P.A.Y.E. (Pay As You Earn) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

Taxpayers are encouraged to avoid the rush by Registering, Filing and Paying their Taxes Online!

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share33
33 Shares

More Finance/Business Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.