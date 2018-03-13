(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Ports and Energy held a Performance Indicators on Road Management Workshop on Monday March 12, 2018, as part on an ongoing consultancy to develop a Road Maintenance Management System (RMMS) for Saint Lucia.

The consultant Sirway Limited have begun work to develop the system which will provide scientific analysis and methods for preventative maintenance and planning those maintenance works instead of reacting to damages retroactively.

Managing Director Dr Konsta Sirvivo says the agenda introduced participants to key performance indicators which will be used to assess how road conditions will evolve to determine a basis for expenditure.

The Road Maintenance Management System will ensure standardised maintenance work where cost is defined based on economic indicators. The aim is to allow for preventative maintenance planning as opposed to reactive maintenance.

According to the consultant’s effective management is key to the successful implementation of the Road Maintenance Management System for Saint Lucia.

Monday`s workshop was a positive step in preparing key technical personnel for the management tasks