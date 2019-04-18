Perfect record for Saint Lucia in police cricket

Share This On:

Pin +1 6 Shares

(SNO) — Saint Lucia Police got yet another win in the 2019 Regional Police T20 Cricket Tournament with a demolition job on Dominica Police.

Batting first at Mindoo Phillip Park on Wednesday, Saint Lucia compiled a mammoth total of 330-4.

Former West Indies player Johnson Charles faced just 55 balls, but he dispatched 13 fours and a like number of sixes to end with a score of 158 not out. Jason Simon (69 off 26) and Shervin Charle (50 off 19) looked positively pedestrian by comparison.

Dominica ended up making little more than Charles, ending 54 all out in 14.5 overs. National pacer Dillan John took 4-16, Barrie Charles had 2-7, and Alleyne Prospere 2-16.

Grenada Police beat Antigua & Barbuda Police by 71 runs. Grenada made 199-4, former West Indies player Andre Fletcher made 71 (45 balls, 8×4, 3×6), and Josh Noel, 47. Antigua & Barbuda made just 128-9, Shavon Moore 67 (47 balls, 8×4, 3×6), Alvin Thomas with 4-15, Andre Fletcher with 3-15.

After the fourth and final series of matches, St. Vincent and the Grenadines topped Zone A with 12 points, Barbados 5, Trinidad & Tobago 4, and British Virgin Islands 1. The host team and defending champions, Saint Lucia, topped Zone B with 12 points, Grenada 8, Antigua & Barbuda 4, and Dominica 0.

Semifinals are set for Thursday, April 18 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. St. Vincent & The Grenadines will play Grenada; Saint Lucia will meet Barbados.

On Friday, an all-star game at Mindoo Phillip Park will feature a Saint Lucia X1 against the RPCT Combined XI.

( 0 ) ( 0 )