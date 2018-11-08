Don't Miss
‘People participation’ vital for Saint Lucia’s successful switch to energy independence: King

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and labour
November 7, 2018

Minister Stephenson King (right) converses with Permanent Secretary in the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy, Ivor Daniel, at Saint Lucia’s launch of Energy Awareness Month.

(PRESS RELEASE) — Saint Lucia is once again joining in the regional observance of Energy Awareness Month under the theme “Pursuing Energy Independence”. This year’s observance is the 15th of its kind, evolving from a week- long observance into a month- long observance in 2016.

Energy Awareness Month is a collaborative initiative aimed at addressing key energy issues which targets a wide cross-section of the Saint Lucian society.

Saint Lucia pioneered the observance fifteen years ago and now it has been adopted by all CARICOM countries.

Permanent Secretary in the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy Mr Ivor Daniel says the observance creates a platform to highlight the role of citizens in securing their own sustainable energy future by providing information on the steps that can be taken to empower them to do so.

Launch of Energy Awareness Month in Saint Lucia

Energy Awareness Month also provides an opportunity to laud the significant strides made by the Government of Saint Lucia towards achieving a higher level of energy independence.

The launch was held on Monday November 5th with the main highlight being the feature address delivered by the Minister with responsibility for Energy, the Honorable Stephenson King.

Minister King said people participation is vital if Saint Lucia is to successfully make the switch in pursuit of energy independence.

A suite of activities has been organized in commemoration of Energy Awareness Month 2018.

They include school visits throughout the month, No Iron Day on November 16th. The Private Sector Energy Fair November 17, 2018 at the Dereck Walcott Square from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

And the National Schools Debate among others.

The Department of Infrastructure Ports and Energy encourages all of Saint Lucians to participate in these activities and to be part of the pursuit of energy independence and a sustainable energy future in Saint Lucia.

