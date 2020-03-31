Don't Miss

People living with sickle cell disease urged to take precautions against COVID-19

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 31, 2020

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The Sickle Cell Unit at the Caribbean Institute for Health Research, located at the University of the West Indies, Mona, is urging people living with sickle cell disease to exercise extra caution amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The unit says people with sickle cell disease may be at increased risk of severe complications if they get COVID-19 and are advised to minimise their risk of exposure by staying at home as much as possible.

Against this background, the unit is rescheduling appointments for people with routine appointments who are well.

The unit is also making attempts to contact persons to do health checks by phone.

Persons are asked to contact the SCU if they have not been contacted.

People who are unwell or who may need additional advice are asked to contact the unit during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 876-927-2471.

They may also follow the unit on Instagram @sicklecellunitja for clinic updates and advisories.

