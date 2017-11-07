Don't Miss
People are freaking out about this couple’s 34-year age gap

By New York Post
November 7, 2017
(NEW YORK POST) – Milind Soman, a 52-year-old Indian actor, is facing backlash for his relationship with Ankita Konwar, an 18-year-old flight attendant.

On Saturday, Soman posted a series of vacation photos on Instagram celebrating his birthday in Tromso, Norway, with his new flame. The images have since gone viral.

Soman and Konwar have been dating for four months, and some fans don’t mind their May-December romance.

Others are more critical of their 34-year age gap.

Dating expert Tammy Shaklee, founder of match-making service He’s For Me, doesn’t think the years between Soman and Konwar are a deal-breaker.

“I do believe everyone deserves their special someone, whatever that looks like to them,” Shaklee, who’s based in Austin, Texas, tells The Post. “I do know couples with a 30-year age difference who are genuinely in love.”

“Love is love — as long as it’s a legal age, of course.”

2 comments

  1. Pwet La
    November 8, 2017 at 1:18 PM

    did this really make the news?...its two adults in a relationship...just because it does not conform to your own subjective sense of appropriateness means that it is wrong. Too much judgment.

  2. g.w
    November 8, 2017 at 8:24 AM

    i dont understand yall so if the girl want big man is big man she will look for. after all she is of age to take her big man. there is no law that says you have to be a special age gap between two lawful adults.

