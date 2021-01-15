Pence, in call to Harris, offers congratulations

Pence, in call to Harris, offers congratulations
Senator Kamala Harris
(AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations and assistance with her transition into office.

That’s according to two people who weren’t authorised to publicly discuss the private conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pence’s call comes less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden and Harris are set to take office. Inauguration Day is this coming Wednesday.

The call is the first contact between elected officials from the outgoing and incoming administrations.

President Donald Trump hasn’t reached out to Biden and has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win.

