Pedestrian seriously injured in Vide Boutielle Highway accident (+videos)

(SNO) – A man has been hospitalised after he was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle near the Bissee junction on the Vide Boutielle Highway in Castries on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 15.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of the pedestrian bridge.

Video clips showing the aftermath of the accident have begun to appear on social media.

In the videos, the victim is face-down on the road, next to a parked car, and being attended to by at least two people, a man and a woman, with curious onlookers nearby. It was not immediately known if the car shown next to the victim in the videos was involved in the accident.

In one of the videos, persons say the victim was struck while attempting to cross the road.

A male says in the video that the man appears to have sustained a broken hand and leg.

Our newsroom also received reports that emergency services responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area at 4:26 p.m. and transported a male, by ambulance, to Victoria Hospital with a leg injury.

The current medical condition of the man is not known.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Below are two video clips of the accident. Be advised that the videos may appear graphic to some persons.