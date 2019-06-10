Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Vide Boutielle Highway; leg severed

A young male pedestrian whose leg was severed during a road accident on the Vide Boutielle Highway early Monday morning (June 10), has died, according to law enforcement sources.

A law enforcement source said the victim’s name is Ted Leriche.

The victim’s Facebook profile page has been receiving ‘RIP’ (rest in peace) messages since mid-morning.

Two amateur videos showing the aftermath of the accident has been circulating on social media.

One shows Ted’s severed leg next to a police cone on the northbound lane and his body facedown on the southbound lane. In this same video, two persons lift Ted and take him to the side of the road.

In the second video, Ted is surrounded by numerous persons, some of whom look agitated. A male tries to force open the door of the car believed to be involved in the accident. Below are the two videos. The second video is very graphic therefore viewer discretion is advised.

