Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Vide Boutielle Highway; leg severed

A young male pedestrian whose leg was severed during a road accident on the Vide Boutielle Highway early Monday morning (June 10), has died, according to law enforcement sources.
A law enforcement source said the victim’s name is Ted Leriche.
The victim’s Facebook profile page has been receiving ‘RIP’ (rest in peace) messages since mid-morning.
Two amateur videos showing the aftermath of the accident has been circulating on social media.
One shows Ted’s severed leg next to a police cone on the northbound lane and his body facedown on the southbound lane. In this same video, two persons lift Ted and take him to the side of the road.
In the second video, Ted is surrounded by numerous persons, some of whom look agitated. A male tries to force open the door of the car believed to be involved in the accident. Below are the two videos. The second video is very graphic therefore viewer discretion is advised.
This incident also occurred after an event .....there are many factors to take into consideration concerning this unfortunate situation
On the real,hard luck for the youth.But you see the idiots that damaged the drivers car and attempted to cause harm to him...yall woulda be in problems with me!!! Had I been the driver...
That's what happens when laws are broken.USING THE OVER PASS SAVE LIVES DONT MAKE DISTANCE AN ISSUE.
This is heartbreaking!! What also heartbreaking is the way the driver may feel knowing that a young man is dead and fingers may be pointed at him as a result of this pedestrian crossing the road the way he was not supposed to!
Condolences, strength going out to the young man's family and i pray for strength and guidance for the the driver !!
There needs to b more cross overs in closer proximity of eachother on tht highway
Agreed. But why risk your life when you could've avoid disaster by walking 2 minutes to the other one.
If he had any chances of surviving it was hindered by the young man you lifted him off of the grown. You can tell he was still alive and moving a bit. Worst thing to do is change the position of someone who has been in an accident. Medical personel should be the ones responsible for stabilizing and injured body
He was still in the road and in danger, he had to be moved.
No.. he must never be moved. Police was suppose to secure the area and protect his body... he spine could have been weak, he neck could have been fractured and shifting him would only do more damage
He was not supppsed to be moved. By moving him without knowing what other internal injuries he had could have can be literally mean life or death. Tying off the leg was that should have been done.
No vehicle would pass on him.....he had a better chance of survival staying put.
That's not the victim it his friend crying on the ground .
STOP CLIMBING OVER THE MEDIAN FOR GOODNESS SAKE!!!
Lucians like things too easy. Some of those people actually cross the highway right under the median for God's sake. It takes all of 30 seconds to climb up the damn stairs and go down the other side. It is unfortunate but they're the ones taking unnecessary risks. More will die that way sadly. USE THE WALKOVERS. DON'T JUMP THE MEDIANS.
So true if only he had use the walkover he would still be alive.
Yet still other will not example of what happen