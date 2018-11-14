Pearl of the Caribbean developer to give update on the project

(SNO) — DSH Pearl of the Caribbean developer, Theo Ah-King will be giving an update on the project in the “Chamber Encounter With the Prime Minister” organized by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture.

The event will take place on Thursday 15th November 2018 at Coco Palm Conference Room, Coco Palm Hotel.

Ah King will provide an update on the Project and present additional information to the business community.

According to the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, chamber members and the wider community remain interested in the project and would like more information and clarity on it.

“Moreover, the Chamber is interested in how the local private sector and investors can be part of the red meat of this project sooner rather than later,” it said in a statement. “The Prime Minister for his part will surely be bombarded with questions by Chamber Members on issues such as, the Hewanorra International Airport, St. Judes Hospital, National Health Insurance, Upgrade of the road network, the National Apprenticeship Program, Private Sector involvement, Government Procurement, and update son the range of projects announced in the 2018/2019 Budget.”

The Chamber said scores of business people have already registered to be part of the event and a large turnout is expected.

“The Chamber has over the last few months intensified its engagement with Key Government Officials in its effort to ensure that its members are well informed and able to take advantage of Government Policy and its various initiatives,” it said in the statement. “Additionally the Chamber continues to vigorously represent its members, their interests on various fronts and will raise the bothersome issue of ‘increased support and facilitation to local investors’ at its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 29th, November, 2018 at the Bay Gardens Hotel where a panel discussion on the topic ‘Invigorating the Local Investment Climate’ will be held.”

The Chamber expects all its members and a number of specially invited guests to register for this important Event.

The Pearl of the Caribbean is a $2.6 billion project in Vieux Fort which, according to the developers, has been designed to attract investment and tourism from China and other leading first world countries.