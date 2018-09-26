PCD celebrates World School Milk Day

(PRESS RELEASE) – Following a very successful celebration of World Milk Day in June, Peter & Company Distribution under its PCD Lifestyles brand for the first time will celebrate International World School Milk Day.

World School Milk Day is held worldwide on September 26th 2018. As a part of the activities PCD Lifestyles has embarked on a campaign to encourage students to switch from sodas and sugar drinks to using milk as a snack, thirst quencher or meal accompaniment.

The campaign which has been called “Milk; Make The Switch” will involve the PCD sales and marketing staff visiting several primary schools to engage teachers and students to inform them about the nutritional benefit of consuming milk and milk based products rather than sugary sodas and other beverages. Students and teachers will also have the chance to sample and taste Dutch Lady products including UHT, evaporated and flavoured milk.

Dutch Lady milk is manufactured in Holland by Friesland Campina, a milk producing co-operative which is wholly owned by the dairy farmers who supply the milk. From since 1851 Friesland Campina has produced high quality milk with careful attention to all aspects of the production process from the grass to the glass to ensure that consumers enjoy the full nutritional benefit of this complete beverage.

The PCD Lifestyles “Milk; Make The Switch” campaign also includes television advertising on popular local programs, opportunities for consumers to win Dutch Lady product hampers via radio giveaways and placement of Dutch Lady branding at local retail outlets. PCD and Dutch Lady milk encourages all parents to pack milk in the lunch bags of students on September 26th in celebration of World School Milk Day.