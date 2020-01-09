PCD and NWU start industrial negotiations

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Management of Peter & Company Distribution (PCD) and the National Workers Union (NWU) have begun industrial negotiations.

The parties have reviewed the Memorandum of Proposals submitted by the National Workers Union which deals with salaries, fringe benefits and other areas pertaining to improved conditions of work. So far two (2) meetings have been held with a commitment made to conclude these negotiations expeditiously.

Meanwhile the National Workers Union is making arrangements with the Department of Labour to have ten (10) industrial agreements signed.

