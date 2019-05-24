Patriots Cheerleaders to return to Saint Lucia

Share This On:

It can get cold in the Greater Boston area. So it makes sense that the New England Patriots Cheerleaders would have fallen in love with the tropical paradise of Saint Lucia.

The ladies who help galvanise the 2019 NFL champions were last on island in 2013, shooting for their 2014 swimsuit calendar. The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders have also shot in Saint Lucia.

Six years later, the Pats cheerleader squad will be back in Fair Helen. The award-winning Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa will play host to the team in July, as they shoot their 2019-20 fitness calendar.

In addition to shooting their fitness calendar and videos over the course of the week, the Patriots Cheerleaders will be greeting fans, signing autographs, performing routines, and participating in a variety of fun activities with the guests.

The ladies will also support Coconut Bay’s local philanthropic work including a visit to the St. Jude Hospital Pediatric Ward.

Patriots Director of Cheerleading, Tracy Sormanti, said: “Saint Lucia is a tropical paradise. From the world-famous Pitons and drive-in volcano to the beautiful greenery and the ocean with its incredible colors, the island provided the perfect canvas for our last shoot and we’re extremely excited to return and once again experience its natural beauty and the warm hospitality of the locals.”

